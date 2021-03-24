IPL 2021: BCCI gets nod from Maharashtra to host IPL matches in Mumbai

Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The Maharashtra government has given its approval to BCCI to host 2021 Indian Premier League matches in Mumbai despite rising COVID-19 cases in the state, reported ANI. The state's SDMA has given the approval subject to the rigorous following of all COVID-19 protocol and SOP laid down by state and central governments.

In the approval letter, accessed by ANI, the state government has allowed the team to use Kalina Terminal (for charter planes) to play at the Wankhede Stadium.

"In case of the access to the private terminal at the Mumbai International Airport, the state government has no objection to the same subject to any approvals that might be needed from the Mumbai International_ Airport/DGCA or any other concerned authorities," the letter said.

The letter further pointed: "All IPL participants arriving in Mumbai on international flights are hereby allowed to travel to designated hotels mentioned in the letter and fulfill seven days of quarantine with RTPCR tests on the second, fifth and seventh day and subject to all the results of the tests being negative, are hereby allowed to practice/officiate/work and are exempted from the seven days of home quarantine.

"In case a player/staff of a franchise tests COVID-19 positive, the letter explained the process that needs to be followed. "In the case of any of the staff/player being found COVID 19 positive, he/she is hereby allowed to self-isolate in the team hotel on a separate floor/zone. However, information regarding the same has to be immediately communicated to the MCGM."

(With inputs from ANI.)