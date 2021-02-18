Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2021 Auction: RCB buy Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore after intense bidding war against CSK

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 auction.

Maxwell, who was released by the Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, has fetched the most amount so far in the auction taking place in Chennai.

Kolkata Knight Riders started the bid for Maxwell, with Rajasthan Royals jumping in with their bid for the Aussie all-rounder. However, the RCB and CSK both came in for the Aussie all-rounder, after which the duo tussled for Maxwell.

Maxwell had a base price of INR 2 crore in the auction.

The RCB and CSK remained relentless in their bidding war after KKR and RR backed out, as Maxwell's final price came close to the most expensive overseas buy in the history of the tournament -- another Australian, Pat Cummins (INR 15.50 crore)

Glenn Maxwell, hence, has become the second-highest overseas buy in the history of the tournament.

Here's the RCB squad as of now:

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Bought player: Glenn Maxwell