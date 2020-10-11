IPL 2020 | The over to MS Dhoni was 'very crucial', says Yuzvendra Chahal

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Yuzvendra Chahal took the wicket of MS Dhoni, as RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs on Saturday.

Yuzvendra Chahal has said that the over he bowled to MS Dhoni during the match against CSK on Saturday was "very crucial" in the game. Chahal removed Dhoni on the last ball of his spell, as the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the side by 37 runs.

Chahal finished with the figures of 1/35 in his four overs in the game. In an interaction with Chris Morris after the game, the leg-spinner saif that Dhoni's was a "big wicket."

"Obviously, I thought the over to MS Dhoni was very crucial. I usually bowl stump to stump, but on the last ball, I decided to take a chance so I bowled a little bit wider and fuller, for me, his wicket is a very big wicket, the last time I dismissed MS Dhoni was in 2014," Chahal told Chris Morris in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Morris, meanwhile, announced his comeback to the IPL in style as he registered figures of 3/19 in four overs in the game. He took the wickets of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo in the game.

It was also his first match for the RCB since the franchise bought him in the auction last year.

"It was a very special day, representing a new team in the IPL, I was very nervous. Very happy to contribute to the winning cause, doesn't matter how I do as long as we are winning. We had a good game and it was a good debut," Morris told Chahal.

"It is quite difficult to come straight out of quarantine and lockdown and hit your straps right away. Not many teams are doing that, we are getting better and better with every game we play. The guys are getting and they are executing their skills and it orders well for us going into the future," he added.

