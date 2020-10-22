IPL 2020 | 'Virat bhai asked me to be ready with new ball': Mohammad Siraj

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mohammad Siraj registered figures of 3/8 in four overs, which included two maidens.

Mohammad Siraj enjoyed a record-breaking bowling effort against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night as RCB registered an 8-wicket victory over the side. Siraj did not concede a run in his first two overs and took three wickets, dismissing Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton.

In the post-match press conference, he revealed that RCB skipper Virat Kohli had asked him to be ready for the new ball.

"Looking at the wicket I didn't think that it will swing much. Virat bhai asked me to be ready to bowl with the new ball so I prepared myself. Even while I was practising, I had a whole new confidence that I got to bowl with the new ball. My natural game is to bowl outswingers with the new ball," said Siraj.

Washington Sundar had been usually bowling in the powerplay overs, as he has been one of the most economical bowlers in the tournament. However, Siraj was handed the ball in the second over of the game. The bowler revealed the reason behind the decision.

"When Morris bowled the first over and was able to beat the batsman, he spoke to AB sir and they both asked me to be ready. I backed my strength when I got the opportunity and I was pleased," said Siraj.

He further added that he wanted to give a standout peformance for the franchise. "My aim was to deliver a magic performance for RCB. I wanted to deliver a standout performance," the bowler said.

The RCB restricted KKR to merely 84/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Siraj who registered figures of 3/8, Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets while Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar picked one each. RCB chased the target down in 13.3 overs, losing two wickets.

Siraj heaped praise on RCB's bowling lineup.

"There was only one plan in this match. AB's innings in the last match gave us a huge boost. We took the field with the same confidence from the previous game. Morris's introduction into the team has been really helpful. Washi is bowling well in the powerplay. So when I was given the ball, I was very happy with the way I bowled. The way our entire performance has gone, I'm feeling good about RCB," said Siraj.

