Indian T20 League
IPL 2020 | Super Overs 'not necessary' in league stage, believes Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Super Over should be introduced in playoffs stage of IPL.

New Delhi Published on: October 19, 2020 11:22 IST
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Super Over should be introduced only in playoffs stage of IPL.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Super Overs are not "necessary" in the group stage of the Indian Premier League. The match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians on Sunday saw two Super Overs, after the first one ended in a tie.

Manjrekar has said that Super Overs should be introduced in the playoff stage of the tournament.

"When a league is very long, super over not necessary. Share points,I say. In the playoffs, sure have the super over," wrote Manjrekar on his official Twitter profile.

He further wrote that cricket needs a "timer." 

"While super overs etc are exciting and all, one thing cricket needs (in all formats)is a timer on it. It just takes it own sweet time unravelling itself. Cricket must respect viewers’ time more," wrote Manjrekar.

After the scores were levelled at the end of the regulation two innings of 20 overs each, the contest between MI and KXIP slipped into a Super Over on Sunday.

However, this decider, too, ended in a tie, and it took another Super Over decider the winner. The second time around, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle effectively sealed the win with the first-ball six.

