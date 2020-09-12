Sunil Narine is the best T20 bowler in the world, fortunately he is at KKR: David Hussey

Image Source : BCCI Sunil Narine

Spinners will play a key role in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League given the nature of UAE pitches. And Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey on Friday spoke highly of West Indies bowler Sunil Narine, claiming him to be the "best bowler in the world" while also heaving a sigh of relief that he is part of the KKR squad.

Hussey further added that Narine will be captain Dinesh Karthik's go-to bowler and will be used to get crucial breakthroughs in matches.

"Narine arguably is the best T20 bowler in the world. In any conditions, he is one of the best players to have. Fortunately, he is at KKR, and he’ll be at his most difficult self to play and handle.

“He will be one of the bowlers captain DK will throw the ball to whenever the opposition has the momentum. I’m sure Sunil Narine will win more often than not, those close battles,” David Hussey told PTI.

Narine was the highest wicket-taker when IPL was last played in the UAE. In 2014, only 20 matches were played in the UAE due to clash with general elections with each team playing five games. Narine took nine wickets in those matches.

Overall, he is KKR's highest wicket-taker in IPL with 140 wickets in 119 matches. Besides, bowling he has also proven to be handy with the bat having scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 166.27 in the last season.

He was recently part of CPL 2020 where he took six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.55.

