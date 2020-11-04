IPL 2020 | Give my 100 percent on every opportunity as I don't get lot of games, says Shahbaz Nadeem

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shahbaz Nadeem against MI

Shahbaz Nadeem played a crucial role with the ball as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets on Tuesday to finish third and book a playoffs berth.

Nadeem, who was also adjudged Player of the Match, turned the tide in his side's favour by plucking the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya in the same over. He finished with economical figures of 2/19 in his four overs.

Following his impressive show at Sharjah, Nadeem said he gives his 100 per cent whenever given an opportunity. He also mentioned that he has been working hard on his carrom ball for the past couple of years.

"I do not get a lot of games. I am used to not getting so many games. when you get your chance, you give your 100 per cent. I have been working hard, on the carrom ball, for the last two years," said Nadeem in the post-match press conference.

"I thought it was the right time to use it. The round-arm ball too. Sometimes it does not bounce if it lands on the leather. If it lands on the seam, it turns a lot," he added.

After finishing third in the points table with 14 points, the David Warner-led side will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator. MI, on the other hand, will play Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC).

