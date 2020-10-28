IPL 2020 | Rashid Khan shares adorable video of his niece cheering for him from Afghanistan

Image Source : RASHID KHAN/INSTAGRAM Rashid Khan's niece.

In their pursuit to book playoffs berth, SunRisers Hyderabad registered a comprehensive 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The Hyderabad bowling unit, led by Rashid Khan's leg-spin masterclass, plunged the Shreyas Iyer-led side to the defeat.

Rashid, the destructor-in-chief for SRH, registered his best bowling figures in the on-going IPL 2020. Coming into the attack, he made an instant impact by scalping prized wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane. His third and final prey was Axar Patel in the 13th over of the innings.

Putting up a match-defining bowling show, Rashid conceded just seven runs from his fours overs. On the back of his 3/7, the most economical spell in the on-going IPL edition, SRH clinched two vital points after cleaning up DC on just 131. Following the Orange Army's thumping victory, wishes poured in for Rashid on Twitter. Fans were in awe of his brilliance and many even hailed the 22-year-old as the best bowler of the T20 format.

A day after spreading his magic, Rashid treated his fans with a heartwarming clip on Instagram. In the video, his niece can be seen cheering and waving at him from home in Afghanistan. "Haseena Her support and sweet kisses gives me soooo much energy to do well. Miss you soo much Haseeena,” wrote Rashid.

One of the standout performers of the on-going IPL edition, Rashid has scalped 17 wickets from 12 games at an impressive economy of 5.00.

"Winning the game was the most important. The wicket was helping a lot. What I'm mainly focusing on is to bowl economically, whether I get wickets or not. Dot balls help me to get wickets and it also helps the other end to get wickets," he said in the post-match presentation. Eyeing to progress to the knockouts, the Hyderabad unit will next face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

