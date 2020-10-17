Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer hails 'unsung hero' Axar Patel's efforts after win over CSK

In an exciting clash on Saturday, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to get back on the top of the points table. Shikhar Dhawan was the star of the game with his maiden IPL century, while it was all-rounder Axar Patel, who took DC to finish line in the last over. Capitals needed 17 runs off the final over and it looked Dhawan's effort could go in vain but Axar Patel played a blinder of a knock, hitting three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja to finish off the game in style.

Axar played a quick-fire 25-run knock in just 5 balls. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed the efforts of the southpaw after the game and called him the unsung hero of the side.

"I was very nervous, didn't know what to say because it was getting to the last over. I knew that if Shikhar stays till the end, we will win. But the way Axar struck the ball was amazing to see. Whenever we give the Man of the Match awards in our dressing room, he is always there. He is an unsung hero. His preparation is always on point and he knows what he is doing," Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Dhawan slammed his maiden IPL ton after being spared by the fielders a number of times. He took 58 balls for his unbeaten 101-run knock that was studded with 14 shots to the fence and one over it.

After the game, Iyer said it was mesmerising to see Dhawan in full flow against CSK as it gave him breathing space as the skipper.

We've been gelling well as a team from the first day of our camp. We know the strengths and weaknesses of our team very well. We enjoy each other's progress. I just told one of my team-mates today that the way Shikhar batted it was mesmerising to see. As a captain, that gives you breathing space that someone can take your team to the end," the DC skipper said.

