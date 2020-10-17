IPL 2020 | Shikhar Dhawan scores maiden T20 century during DC vs CSK tie in Sharjah

Image Source : PTI Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday continued with his impressive form as he scored his third consecutive fifty-plus score in the IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, en route to his maiden IPL and T20 century.

In a tensed 19th over and against some brilliant widish yorkers from Sam Curran, Dhawan scored a single of the last ball down to notch up his maiden ton in the format. His innings was laced with 14 boundaries and one six en route to an unbeaten 58-ball 101.

The century did not just make him the 12th Indian batsman to score a century in IPL, midway through his match-winning knock Dhawan became the leading run-getter as an opener in the history of the tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle, who has tallied 4480 runs.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni too praised Dhawan for his knock, while keeping aside talks about the dew factor making batting easy in the second innings.

"The wicket behaved slightly better in the second innings, it came on slightly better which made it slightly easy for the batsmen. But overall, we can't really take the credit away from Shikhar, he batted really well and was supported really well by the other batters," he said.

Chasing the target of 180 runs, Delhi kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Dhawan being the only batter sticking around till the end before Axar Patel provided that final cameo knock of five-ball 21.

