IPL 2020 | Sachin Tendulkar reveals how he would bat against Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was on song when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Flaunting his leg-spin masterclass and variations, the Afghanistan stalwart registered match-winning figures of 3/7 to guide SRH to an emphatic 88-run triumph.

Rashid bowled as many as 17 dots to put pressure on DC batsmen. He made an impact in his very first over by scalping crucial wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane. With his impressive bowling figures, Rashid now stands sixth in this list of most economical four-over spells in the IPL history.

The 22-year-old was showered with praises corners and some fans even hailed him as the best bowler of the T20 format. Following his brilliant spell, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also heaped praise on Rashid and his googly.

"Rashid is a world-class bowler. I've never played him but whatever I've seen & heard about him. The way he disguises his googly, very few batsmen can pick it. So, with a world-class bowler, you can never guess what ball he's going to bowl I've never played him so whenever I've seen him, it is the rear angle that I see him from," said Tendulkar on his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, the Master Blaster also revealed how he would play Rashid and pick his variations including the googly.

It's important to see the bowler's grip, bowlers also hide their grip many times. One thing they can't hide is how they release the ball. This way or that way, all this happens very quickly. But sometimes, you take some time to pick what the bowler is trying to do. I'd observe his run-up, how his arm is when he bowls," Tendulkar further said.

"You'd get some pointers what's happening, even in the air which way the ball is spinning. I've never played him so I can't precisely tell you that-- 'Yes this is the way to play him'. You don't know till you play him. Maybe I can request him to bowl at me in the nets so I can understand his bowling," he added.

