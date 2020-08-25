Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2020: Ryan Harris, former Australia pacer, named Delhi Capitals' new bowling coach

Delhi Capitals named former Australian pacer Ryan Harris as their new bowling coach on Tuesday. Harris replaced his countrymen James Hopes, who was the team’s bowling coach in 2018 and 2019, will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

Harris will join the Delhi-based franchise in the UAE for the 13th edition of cash-rich Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

“I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Ryan Harris said, on his newest challenge. “This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all.”

Delhi Capitls have one of the most high-profiled coach staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree, Vijay Dahiya and the addition of Ryan Harris will give some addition boost to them in the upcoming season.

Harris has also won a IPL title as a player in 2009 with Deccan Chargers under Adam Gilchirist's captaincy.

Earlier, DC announced the signing of South African pacer Anrich Nortje as a replacement for England's Chris Woakes.

Woakes had pulled out of this year's IPL edition to keep himself fresh for the English summer, but will not be able to join the team even after the post-COVID-19 pandemic schedule shuffle after being replaced.

Nortje was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)last season, but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making an IPL debut.

