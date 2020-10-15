IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB and KXIP have met on 25 occasions and the Punjab franchise leads marginally with 13 wins.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been in fine form and will aim to continue on the momentum when they take on the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 on Tuesday. Bangalore are currently third in the table and have a chance to overtake MI at second with a win.

KXIP are having a disastrous season so far, having scored only two points from seven matches. However, the side receives a much-needed morale boost with the recovery of Chris Gayle, who is set to make his first appearance of the season later tonight.

As both the sides meet for the game, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: There isn't much to separate the two sides. RCB and KXIP have met on 25 occasions and the Punjab franchise leads marginally with a 13-12 aggregate. In their past five encounters, however, RCB have been dominant with four wins.

At the venue: While they will be meeting for the first time in Sharjah, this will be their third match in UAE. Kings XI Punjab have won both the games against RCB in the country so far, having registered a huge 97-run win earlier this season over the side -- which also remains their only win of the season.

Key Stats:

- Washington Sundar boasts of a terrific economy rate of 4.91 in this tournament. He has bowled 22 overs in this edition so far and is only topped by teammate Chris Morris (4.50), who has seven overs to his name.

- Chris Gayle has scored 2,233 runs in the powerplay in his IPL career so far, which is almost half of his total runs in the tournament's history (4,484). If he plays today, will he outshine Sundar?

- KL Rahul (387 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (337 runs) dominate the run-charts in this tournament and will remain a threat for the RCB bowlers.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage