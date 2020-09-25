IPL 2020: Rohan Gavaskar posts cryptic tweet after criticism of Sr. Gavaskar's on-air remarks

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohan Gavaskar has posted a cryptic tweet after criticism of father Sunil Gavaskar over his remarks during the match between KXIP and RCB.

Sunil Gavaskar has landed in controversy after facing criticism from social media on his remarks during commentary in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

The controversy erupted when Gavaskar said, " “ab jo lockdown tha toh unhone sirf Anushka ke saath bowling ki practice ki hai, usse toh kuch bhi nahi banna” (In the lockdown he only practiced with Anushka, that won't help him). This angered the fans on social media and Gavaskar faced criticism from the people on his remarks.

Anushka Sharma, too, reacted strongly to Gavaskar's remarks on her official Instagram profile. Referring to his comment as 'distasteful', Anushka called for some respect for herself and the couple.

Sunil Gavaskar's son, Rohan Gavaskar has seemingly reacted to the controversy now. Taking to his official Twitter account, the junior Gavaskar posted a picture.

It read, "I love cholocate. Read it again. This is how you fail your exams."

Gavaskar added a 'folded hands' emoji to the tweet. While the message had not been direct, it may seemingly imply that his father has been wrongly quoted and his remarks may have been blown out of proportions.

The comments from Sunil Gavaskar came when Royal Challengers Bangalore were struggling at 4/2 in a 207-run chase, and Virat Kohli had arrived at the crease after the quick wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe.

RCB were eventually bowled out on 109 in 17 overs, conceding a 97-run defeat in the match.

