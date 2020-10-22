IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM There's nothing to separate between the two sides in 12 encounters so far. Both RR and SRH have won six games each but in the past five encounters, SRH have won three.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Steve Smith-led Royals are placed sixth in the standings with eight points and still they have a thin chance of making to the next round. SRH, on the other hand, are a place below them on six points and thus have a four-point gap to bridge.

As both the sides face in Dubai, let's take look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: There's nothing to separate between the two sides in 12 encounters so far. Both RR and SRH have won six games each but in the past five encounters, SRH have won three.

At venue: The first between the two sides this season also took place in Dubai, where RR registered a five-wicket win -- thanks to a match-winning partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. SRH are yet to defeat RR in UAE.

Crucial stats:

- Ben Stokes has struggled against Rashid Khan in the IPL. He has scored only four runs against Rashid in 11 deliveries, while the SRH spinner has dismissed him once. Smith, too, has scored 16 runs off Rashid in 22 deliveries while the leg-spinner once won the battle against him.

- When SRH have batted first against the Royals, they've won all the four matches.

- Jofra Archer is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 so far, with 13 wickets in 10 games. Rashid Khan, meanwhile, has 11 wickets from 9 games. However, Rashid boasts of the third-best economy rate in IPL (5.53).

