IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 | Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Shikhar Dhawan for not reviewing LBW against SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17 runs in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 played in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, which also took the side into their maiden IPL final. After electing to bat first, the Delhi side started well with the fresh opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis.

The pair stitched an 86-run stand for the opening wicket, laying a perfect foundation for their side. While Stoinis departed after putting up 38 off 27 deliveries, Dhawan continued scoring to reach 78. The left-handed opener was on his way to third IPL 2020 century but he was trapped off Sandeep Sharma's low full toss in the penultimate over.

Dhawan started walking even before the umpire raised his finger. However, replays showed that the impact was outside off. Had Dhawan taken the review, he would've stayed in the middle until the end of the innings.

Following Dhawan's unfortunate dismissal, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh didn't miss a chance to take a sly dig at the opener.

"@SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai... how bout drs bro ? as usual must have forgotten," Yuvraj tweeted while also congratulating SRH bowlers for coming back strongly in the final 2 overs. "Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point," Yuvraj tweeted on Sunday.

Capitals, nonetheless, amassed a commanding 190-run target. In response, SRH managed to post just 172 as Shreyas Iyer's men clinched a vital victory to progress into the final. They will now lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash on Tuesday.

