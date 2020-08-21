IPL 2020: MS Dhoni 'striking sixes in all directions' during practice sessions, says CSK CEO

Image Source : @CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni is 'striking the ball really well', according to Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan.

MS Dhoni may have announced his international retirement, but he has hardly lost his touch with the cricket bat. Even as he makes a comeback to the cricket field after months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dhoni has been striking the ball in "all directions," according to Chennai Super Kings' CEO KS Viswanathan.

The Indian players of Chennai Super Kings took part in a six-day conditioning camp ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

“Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident and happy," Viswanathan said in a conversation with Sportstar.

He also revealed that the team had no idea that Dhoni was planning an international retirement, insisting that they got to know about it through his Instagram post.

"He also added that the team also got the news of his retirement through his Instagram post. “The team was surprised," he said.

He said that the camp was essential for the players as it allowed them to return to action and eventually find rhythm.

“The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said.

“There will be another six days of quarantine for the team once we land in Dubai. So I would say the camp here was vital for many players,”

He further said that Murali Vijay and Rituraj Gaekwad were impressive with the bat.

“I thought M. Vijay was striking the ball very well. So was Rituraj Gaekwad. We have a lot of options in the side,” he said. One of the net bowlers also impressed him -- Ashwin Christ. Crist was there on all the days. He was bowling well. In fact, he looked sharp. The boys are in the right frame of mind. The signs are good for CSK,” he said.

