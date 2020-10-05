Watch: MS Dhoni interacts with KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal after CSK's win over KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni interacted with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal after CSK defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets on Sunday.

One of the sharpest minds in cricket, MS Dhoni never shies away from sharing his knowledge with fellow cricketers. On Sunday, he won the hearts of cricket fans again as he was seen having discussions with KXIP cricketers Mayank Agawal and KL Rahul after their side suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of CSK.

In a video posted by the official account of the IPL, MS Dhoni was seemingly offering tips to KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is leading KXIP for the first time, but had a poor start to the campaign as his side lost four of its first five matches.

Posting the video, the IPL wrote, "Can there be a better person than #MSDhoni to analyse the game. We absolutely love these post-match interactions."

Can there be a better person than #MSDhoni to analyse the game. We absolutely love these post-match interactions. #Dream11IPL #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/a2foU7eyGx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

Faf du Plessis (87*) and Shane Watson (83*) guided Chennai Super Kings to a 10-wicket victory in the game, which came as a much-needed confidence booster for MS Dhoni's men. The side was at the bottom of the table prior to the game against KXIP but has moved to 6th position after the win.

Dhoni made a return to competitive cricket after a break of over a year in IPL 2020, having retired from international cricket in August.

Rahul, meanwhile, is India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited-overs format. Dhoni was originally succeeded by Rishabh Pant in the limited-overs side but the youngster lost his place in the XI owing to inconsistent performances.

