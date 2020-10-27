IPL 2020 | Maxwell wouldn't have been given such long run if he was with any other franchise: Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Glenn Maxwell

A few names, contrary to expectations, have failed to deliver for the respective franchises in the on-going IPL edition. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, a vital cog in Kings XI Punjab wheel, has been also one of such dingy players.

Failing to live up to his hefty price tag of INR 10.75 crore, Maxwell has managed to amass just 102 runs so far in 12 games. His strike-rate has also been just 102.00, raising questions over his role in the KXIP set-up this year.

It has been a dismal season for Maxwell and many experts have called for his ousting from the playing XI. However, so far, Maxwell's all-round ability has helped him secure his place in Punjab's starting squad. Reacting to Maxwell's torrid run, Gautam Gambhir has said that the franchise does not have any other player to replace Maxwell with.

“Who do you replace with Glenn Maxwell with? You have spent so much money on him?” Gambhir said on ESPNCrinfo

“You’ve tried him at no. 3, you have tried him at no. 4. Probably this was the ideal bowling line-up to actually see the best of Maxwell. But he has struggled clearly in this season,” Gambhir added.

“Probably one of the worst seasons he is having as a player. It is hurting Kings XI big time because they have so much expectations from Glenn Maxwell and he just couldn’t deliver, probably from the start till now,” he further said.

Maxwell wasn't needed in KXIP's recent encounter when they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets to go up fourth in the points table. Hunting a target of 150 runs, Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh turned up with the bat and finished the job for KXIP inside 19 overs.

