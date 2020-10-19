IPL 2020 | 'I am dead inside': KXIP's James Neesham hilariously reacts to Twin-Super Over finish

Image Source : IPLT20.COM New Zealand's James Neesham funnily reacted as KXIP held nerves to beat Mumbai Indians in twin-Super Overs.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham funnily reacted to yet another Super Over finish in the Indian Premier League, as Kings XI Punjab held nerves to beat Mumbai Indians over two Super Overs on Sunday.

Neesham has had a rather rough affair with Super Overs in the recent past. The bowler was the part of the thrilling Super Over finish against England in the final of the 2019 World Cup, and then lost to the same team in the deciding game of a five-match T20I series in November.

Earlier this year, New Zealand also lost successive matches in Super Over to india in another five-match T20I series - however, Neesham wasn't the part of the XI in any of them.

In the IPL 2020, KXIP had faced a tough Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals in September but Neesham was on the bench for the game. While Neesham didn't play yesterday too, he was on the dugout and reacted funnily on his official social media profiles to yet another Super Over finish.

When a Twitter user asked him, "I wonder how @JimmyNeesh keeps his nerves calm during such games. Please help us with some tips neesham," the Kiwi all-rounder simply replied, "I am dead inside."

I am dead inside https://t.co/5Yc4OkDStY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

With the win, Kings XI Punjab have climbed to sixth position in the IPL table. However, a further loss in any of their remaining five games could deter their chances of making into the playoffs stage.

KXIP are currently tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (5th), Chennai Super Kings (7th) and Rajasthan Royals (8th) on six points.

