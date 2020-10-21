IPL 2020 | ‘They are trying but it’s not happening’: Aakash Chopra points out one flaw in KKR's batting

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Andre Russell of KKR

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has highlighted one flaw in the batting department of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KKR, currently led by Eoin Morgan, have had a mixed IPL season so far. They've tasted success as well as disappointment in the UAE. In nine matches, the men in purple and gold have won 5 matches, managing to squeeze at the fourth spot in the points table.

However, their inconsistency in the batting line-up still remains a concern for the two-time champions. While their top-order has failed to fire off in initial overs, their middle-order, Andre Russell to be specific, has been inefficient with the power-hitting.

Chopra, on his YouTube channel, mentioned that KKR have had a problem with their batting as batsmen are not able to get going in the tournament.

“David Warner won the toss and opted to field. Kolkata have a problem that they just cannot get going in their batting. They are trying but it is not happening. Gill plays but plays slowly and then he gets out. Tripathi didn’t score much,” said Chopra.

“Nitish Rana played a nice small cameo but he also got out after that. Russell is not scoring, that is a problem. Dinesh Karthik did a good job in his new role as a finisher.”

“KKR reached a score that was not that bad a total although not a great one because they finished strongly," he further said.

Along with Rusell, former skipper Dinesh Karthik has also failed to consistently amass runs. Apart from his 58 off 29 balls against Kings XI Punjab and an unbeaten 29 off 14 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Karthik has struggled to stitch a big knock for his side. Hoping to consolidate their position in the top four, KKR are set to face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi.

