IPL 2020 | The top order lacked intent, says KKR's Brendon McCullum following heavy defeat against RCB

KKR's Brendon McCullum was critical of the side's batting order following its heavy defeat against RCB on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders faced a humiliated defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, as the side lost by eight wickets in IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi. After restricting KKR to 84/8, RCB chased down the target in 13.3 overs.

Interacting with media in the post-match press conference, KKR head coach Brendon McCullum said that the top order failed to show intent.

"Before the game, we spoke about showing some intent especially at the top of the order and, unfortunately, tonight, if anything we probably lacked intent," said McCullum in the post-match press conference.

"So that's something we have to address. We were very poor with bat in hand. You are not going to win too many games from 40 for 6," he added.

McCullum further added that wicket didn't offer much for the bowlers, and it was more of a failure from the batsmen.

"In all honesty, I didn't think there was a lot in the wicket. Siraj obviously bowled well and [Chris] Morris at times also. But if anything, we were just a little timid in our approach," the KKR coach said.

"That's a bit frustrating because we spoke at length before the game about trying to be positive and show some strong intent. So that's something we'll have to address in the next few days," McCullum added.

