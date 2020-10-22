Indian T20 League
IPL 2020 | 'Have not scored as many runs as I would've liked': RR batsman critical about his performance

Rajasthan Royals will return to action later tonight when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2020 12:39 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Rajasthan Royals will aim to enter the top-4 when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 on Thursday. The side will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are also in contention for a top-4 spot.

Ahead of the game, RR batsman Jos Buttler talked about the side's chances for playoff qualification ahead of the game. 

He also talked about his own form, saying that he is not completely satisified with his performances so far.

"I’ve been doing ok, not quite scored as many runs as I would’ve liked to and help the team win matches," Buttler told Rajasthan Royals.

"We’ve started to play better in the last few matches. We probably should’ve won the last three but have only managed to win one of those, so we now have four matches remaining, all of which are must-win for us."

The English batsman said that RR needs to win all of their games to "give us a chacne" for a playoff qualification.

"We will need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs. There’s obviously a bit of a gap between the top 4 and us and we know the equation for us, so we move on to the next game with a hope to do well and hopefully win against the Sunrisers," said Buttler.

