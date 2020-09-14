Did you catch that?: Jonty Rhodes defies age to take one-handed stunner during KXIP practice session

Image Source : @LIONSDENKXIP Jonty Rhodes takes a stunner

Jonty Rhodes has redefined fielding in cricket, adding a whole new dimension to that aspect of the game. His entire cricket career has been laced with numerous stupendous catches and fielding efforts. But it was 17 years back when he last played an international game. He is 51 now. Yet, the South African cricket legend has still got it in him.

On Monday, Kings XI Punjab shared a video of Jonty's fielding efforts during their practice session and he defied age to pull off a one-handed stunner.

Rhodes is presently the fielding coach of KXIP for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League. He was previously with Mumbai Indians.

After his IPL duties, he will move to Sweden with his family as he has been appointed as the head coach of the nation's cricket team.

“Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach,” SCF said in a statement.

Rhodes too is excited about the new challenge.

“I am really excited to relocate to Sweden with my family and work together with the Swedish Cricket community. This opportunity has come at a perfect time and I am grateful to be able to invest my energies in a completely new environment. I can’t wait to get started,” said Rhodes

