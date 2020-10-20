IPL 2020 | Irfan Pathan backs bottom-placed CSK to still qualify for playoffs

Image Source : PTI Chennai Super Kings

Despite Chennai Super Kings' below-par campaign so far, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed the Yellow Army to make the playoffs this season. Continuing their woeful run in the on-going IPL 2020, MS Dhoni-led CSK suffered their seventh defeat on Monday after losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After posting a meagre 125-run total on the scoreboard, Dhoni's men failed to restrict Royals' run-flow. It eventually turned out to be a lopsided contest as the Royals hunted down the total with 15 balls to spare. After winning just three out of their first 10 games, CSK have slumped to the bottom of the points table.

Irfan, however, believes CSK players possess the potential to mark a return and bounce back from the bottom.

“If anyone can bounce back – from the seventh or eighth position, this is the team, CSK. CSK know very well how to handle the players, they make the players very comfortable. I was part of that squad in 2015. It’s all about the players,” Irfan said on Star Sports.

“This franchise knows how to run cricket for 21-22 years. In the Chennai league as well, they run the team the same way. It’s all about players. You go out and perform, we will back you up,” added Irfan.

The most consistent side in the history of the IPL, CSK were shaken with multiple blows ahead of their campaign this year. Amid the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, the Chennai side is finding it hard to sustain itself. But Irfan said that skipper MS Dhoni can take the team out of the muddle. CSK are next slated to face defending champions Mumbai Indians on October 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“We know CSK have been good over the years, this year they’ve had problems with Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina not being there, quite a few injuries as well. But still, we hope, just because they have a good captain Dhoni, who’s had so much success in IPL cricket, that he will take the team forward even with the kind of situation they are in at the moment,” Irfan further said.

