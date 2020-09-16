IPL 2020 | 'I've realised injuries would be with me': Hardik Pandya

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that he has accepted that injuries would remain a part of his career.

Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya is gearing up for his comeback after more than a year, as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Indian all-rounder last made an official appearance on September 22 last year, when he took the field for India in the T20I against South Africa.

He has since been out with injury. Pandya, however, made a comeback earlier this year in Mumbai's DY Patil T20 Cup where he represented Reliance 1. He showcased his brutal stroke-hitting prowess during his appearances for the side.

As he gears up for his comeback, Pandya has admitted that injuries "would be with me."

"In my life, I have realised one thing that injuries would be with me. No one wants to get injured but I accept the fact that what I do, injuries will be a part. Injuries have always kept me going, always kept me motivated, actually taught me how much I have to put hard yards and the hard work has always increased, never decreased," Pandya said in a video posted by the Mumbai Indians.

"Luckily, me and Krunal had the privilege of having a gym at home, so because of that portion we were able to focus on our fitness, which I have always believed that if you become much fitter than what you are previously I think you can increase your skill level and adapt to lots of things which you have never seen before. I have always felt that if you go one step ahead in your fitness, there are many more magical moments in your life waiting."

Talking about his stint with Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup, he said that his outing with the side gave him "confidence."

"Luckily I got one tournament which was DY Patil which I played for Reliance, as a player it gave me immense confidence to implement the hard work I have done over a period of time. The way I am hitting the ball right now, the shape and mental space I am in, it is just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well," Pandya said.

"IPL is something I have really enjoyed and I would like to make a comeback very strong, just looking forward to it," he added.

Pandya is set to return tot he field on September 19 when Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings in the opener of IPL 2020.

