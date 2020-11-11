Feel Mumbai Indians could win T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Following their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title win, former England skipper Michael Vaughan opined that such has been their dominance, Mumbai Indians have the ability to even win the T20 World Cup. Mumbai Indians, on Tuesday, outsmarted Delhi Capitals for the fourth time this season, to win by five wickets in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

"I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup .... #Justsaying #IPL2020final," tweeted Vaughan.

This was their fifth title, all under captain Rohit Sharma, in eight seasons, making them one of the most dominating T20 sides in world cricket at the moment, as hailed by most experts.

I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup .... #Justsaying #IPL2020final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

Even veteran cricketer Kieron Pollard, who won his record 15th T20 title on Tuesday, did not deny that claim.

"The amount of trophies, the amount of talent that's there, you can say MI is the best T20 team going around. The management, the support staff, the effort they put in to make," he said after the win.

Their win also showed how one-sided the tournament was, even amid claims that this was the most competitive IPL season of all time. Mumbai qualified for the playoffs long before the rest seven, and even went on to beat the second-best team, Delhi Capitals, for four times in the season.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage