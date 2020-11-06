IPL 2020 Eliminator: Twitter hails Williamson, Holder as SRH knock RCB out; set up Qualifier 2 against DC

Indian T20 League
New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2020 23:37 IST
Kane Williamson and Jason Holder held their nerves to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator. SRH will now meet Delhi Capitals in the qualifier 2 on November 8 (Sunday).

Jason Holder shined with the ball in the first innings as he dismissed Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal inside the powerplay, before playing a handy role with the bat towards the ending stages of SRH's chase.

David Warner's side held RCB to 131/7 in 20 overs and even as they faltered in the chase initially, losing Shreevats Goswami, David Warner and Manish Pandey cheaply, Kane Williamson (50*) dug deeply, and along with Jason Holder (24*) steered SRH to a thrilling win in the final over of the match.

Williamson was unbeaten on 50 off 44 balls while Holder, who hit the winning runs with his third four of the innings, was on 24 off 20 balls. SRH ended their innings on 132/4 in 19.4 overs.

