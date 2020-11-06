IPL 2020 Eliminator: Twitter hails Williamson, Holder as SRH knock RCB out; set up Qualifier 2 against DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kane Williamson's unbeaten 50 and Jason Holder's all-round performance helped SRH register a six-wicket win over RCB in the eliminator.

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder held their nerves to steer Sunrisers Hyderabad to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator. SRH will now meet Delhi Capitals in the qualifier 2 on November 8 (Sunday).

Jason Holder shined with the ball in the first innings as he dismissed Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal inside the powerplay, before playing a handy role with the bat towards the ending stages of SRH's chase.

David Warner's side held RCB to 131/7 in 20 overs and even as they faltered in the chase initially, losing Shreevats Goswami, David Warner and Manish Pandey cheaply, Kane Williamson (50*) dug deeply, and along with Jason Holder (24*) steered SRH to a thrilling win in the final over of the match.

Williamson was unbeaten on 50 off 44 balls while Holder, who hit the winning runs with his third four of the innings, was on 24 off 20 balls. SRH ended their innings on 132/4 in 19.4 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Kane Williamson is so good! Any role, any format 🔥 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 6, 2020

So happy for Williamson. So sad for ABD. #RCBvSRH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 6, 2020

KANE WILLIAMSON: under pressure, does the business pic.twitter.com/HzGtzKrrd5 — . (@maheshrocky_) November 6, 2020

Kane Williamson is the hero.

He will do anchor, aggressive and finisher while batting in the middle order. This guy has changed a complete T20 batsman from 2018. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2020

Kane Williamson is just amazing. Doesn’t matter which format he is playing. He is just so good.👏 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) November 6, 2020

Jason Holder in #IPL2020:



4-0-33-3

4-0-27-2

4-0-46-1

4-0-27-2

4-0-25-2

4-0-25-3



He has lots of limitations as a T20 bowlers and openly said he needs to improve a lot to commentators - that makes him special. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2020

