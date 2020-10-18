IPL 2020 | Dwayne Bravo may be out for 'few days or even a couple of weeks': Stephen Fleming

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK head coach was critical of the side's efforts on the field in the second innings of the game against DC, and also informed that Dwayne Bravo may not be available for selection for a few games.

Chennai Super Kings faced their sixth defeat of the season on Saturday when the side lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets. There chances of playoff qualification took a big hit with the loss as CSK stand at sixth position with three wins in nine matches.

A win on Saturday would have steered the Super Kings to a top-4 spot.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was visibly disapointed with the team's outing - specifically during the fielding. He said that the team threw away chances to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, who eventually scored a match-winning century.

"We gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives. We had the opportunities to get him early and we didn't take them. He was playing aggressively, we could've got him early and put a bit more pressure on middle and lower order. Dropping three or four catches was far too many," said Fleming.

"It was some good hitting from us to get to 180. If we had taken our chances it would've been a match-winning score."

Talking about whether the side is focusing on catching during training, Fleming said, "The boys are working very hard. It does come down to grabbing them in key moments. Unfortunately we couldn't and we paid a heavy price. It's just disappointing that we didn't do pretty good there."

Fleming also said that Dwayne Bravo may not be available for selection for the side for a few games, after he suffered an injury during the game against DC.

The injury kept him out of the field and forced MS Dhoni to bowl Ravindra Jadeja in the final over of the innings. The spinner, however, failed to defend the target.

"He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury I think. It's serious enough to keep him from coming back on the field. At this stage, you'd imagine it would take him a few days, or even a couple of weeks," said Fleming.

