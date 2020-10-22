IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on indiatvnews.com.

Rajasthan Royals have a chance to go fourth in the points table when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 on Thursday. The RR are currently on 8 points from 10 matches and will displace KKR at fourth, who have a worse Net Run Rate than Steve Smith's side.

The SRH, meanwhile, will aim to keep its chances alive in the match today. A loss today would deter their hopes of making it to playoffs, while a win for SRH would bring them level on points with KXIP and RR.

As both the sides take on each other, let's take a look at Dream11 Predictions:

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Sanju Samson has remained largely inconsistent since his first two knocks of the tournament, and it may not necessarily be a gamble to keep him out of your Dream11 side for this game.

- David Warner has not been among the runs but he is likely to return to the opening slot in this game. With Jonny Bairstow firing at the other end, Warner would aim to keep one end ticking.

- Jofra Archer continues to remain one of the primary players in the Dream11 team due to his exploits with the ball, as well as the cameos as a batsman.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: RR vs SRH

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (C), David Warner, Priyam Garg, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer (v/c)

