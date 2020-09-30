IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for your side for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

After two high-scoring games, Rajasthan Royals would aim to continue their winning run when they take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders in Dream11 IPL 2020. After Delhi Capitals' loss last night to SRH, RR remain the only team to remain unbeaten in this edition and KKR wil put their best foot forward to stop the high-flying Steve Smith's men.

The Royals secured a record-breaking victory against Kings XI Punjab in their previous match where Rahul Tewatia became an overnight superstar, slamming five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's 18th over to steer RR to a record run-chase.

KKR, meanwhile, also returned to winning ways with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Shubman Gill stepped up in the batting order alongside England captain Eoin Morgan.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Both the sides will be playing their first match in Dubai. While RR have played both of their games in Sharjah, KKR will be travelling out of their base camp in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

- The relatively shorter Sharjah ground saw huge scores in both of RR's matches. However, with Dubai's pitch offering a little for bowlers, in addition to it being a bigger ground, this would be a test for the Royals' power-hitting prowess.

- The side batting first has won all the five matches in Dubai in this year's IPL so far.

- Due to longer boundaries, players like Steve Smith and Shubman Gill may have a bigger role to play in this match. However, it would be a poor move to underestimate the power-hitting abilities of Sanju Samson and Andre Russell.

IPL 2020 Dream 11 Predictions: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team:

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (v/c), Shubman Gill (c), Andre Russell, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ankeet Rajpoot

