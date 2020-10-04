IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to build on the momentum from their previous games when they meet in Sharjah on Sunday. The MI returned to winning ways with a 48-run victory against Kings XI Punjab earlier this week, while the SRH secured their second-consecutive win after beating CSK by 7 runs.

With a win against SRH, MI will reclaim the top spot in the IPL table which is currently with the Delhi Capitals after they beat Kolkata Knight Riders on the same ground last night.

Let's take a look at the IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions for today's match:

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- The match will be played at Sharjah, so expect another six-fest. In merely three matches, the venue has witnessed more sixes (90) than any other. In fact, there have been more sixes than fours (82) hit in Sharjah in this edition so far.

- With Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to miss the game against MI after picking up an injury in the last match, MI have a huge advantage. If Kumar doesn't play, SRH will likely play one of Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi or Siddarth Kaul. And the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya would aim to target one of the three in the finishing overs.

- Rohit Sharma will be key for MI in the top-order, while Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, too, will shoulder responsibility to give SRH a blistering start.

Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Kieron Pollard (v/c), Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Rashid Khan

