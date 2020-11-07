IPL 2020 | Brian Lara says he would 'prefer facing Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath' rather than Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : IPLT20/GETTY IMAGES Former West Indies player Brian Lara also heaped praise on Bumrah, and even went on to say that he would've preferred facing former Indian bowlers like Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to the MI pacer.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in scintilating form in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The fast bowler had not been at his best since he came back from injury earlier this year, but returned to his best in style for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020.

With 27 wickets in 14 matches so far, Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker in the current edition so far. He was brilliant for MI in their Qualiifer 1 match against Delhi Capitals earlier this week, as he took four wickets while conceding only 14 runs in his four-over quota.

Former West Indies player Brian Lara also heaped praise on Bumrah, and even went on to say that he would've preferred facing former Indian bowlers like Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to the MI pacer.

“I think I would’ve preferred facing Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar rather than Bumrah (laughs),” Lara told Hindustan Times.

“But yes, the challenge would have been exceptional. You know, back in my day you had someone like Makhaya Ntini, who had a similar sort of angle to his delivery. So, there can be some comparisons to people I played against. I know I would not have backed away,” Lara further added.

Lara further named Bumrah and Archer has two bowlers who could've stood out in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Bumrah and Archer could stand up and be counted in any era of cricket. Whether they were playing in the 2000s, 90s, 80s or even the 70s, they would be up there. And I am not belittling anyone from the past. But these two would be in the echelons of fast bowling in any era I have watched, played in, or am still watching,” Lara said.

Jofra Archer also had a stellar season in the Indian Premier League, as he took 20 wickets in 14 games for the Rajasthan Royals.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage