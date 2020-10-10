IPL 2020 | Aakash Chopra lashes out at trolls for mocking Yashasvi Jaiswal

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Aakash Chopra issued a strongly-worded defence of Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rajasthan Royals faced a big 46-run loss against Delhi Capitals on Friday, as the side conceded a fourth successive defeat in the tournament. No batsman succeeded in posing a threat to Delhi Capitals as Shreyas Iyer's side cruised to the win.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opener who had a rather difficult time with the bat in his maiden appearance in the tournament, showed some resistance against the DC bowlers during the initial stages of the chase. However, his failure to accelerate the innings drew criticism from fans on the social media.

Jaiswal, who had failed to breach the double-figure mark in his earlier appearances, scored 34 off 36 deliveries.

As Jaiswal faced trolls on the social media, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra defended the youngster. He took to social media to express his support to Jaiswal.

"Before mocking a 19yo cricketer, please ask yourself—what were you doing when you were 19? The kid you’re making fun of has already represented India at U-19 level, was Man of the Tournament at the World Cup & has scored a double-century in List-A cricket for Mumbai #YashasviBhav," wrote Chopra.

Jaiswal had a stellar outing in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, where he slammed five 50+ scores in six matches throughout the tournament. He also ended the World Cup as the highest run-scorer.

The youngster also boasts of an average of 70.81 in 13 First-class matches. In thirteen innings, he slammed three centuries and as many half-centuries.

