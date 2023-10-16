IOC confirms induction of cricket in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 among five sporting disciplines

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY International Olympic Committee confirmed the induction of cricket in Olympics from 2028 onwards

Cricket has been included in the Olympics after 128 years as the T20 format is set to be played in the 2028 edition of the biggest sporting event in the world. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday, October 16 confirmed the development in the 141st annual session in Mumbai. Niccolo Campriani, director of LA LOCOG, said that it was easy to pitch the second-most popular sport in the world. Since ICC proposed the T20 format, Campriani said that the T20 format, proposed by ICC, is making the game fast, action-packed and appealing to the younger crowd as well.

"We are thrilled to welcome the world's second-most popular sport with an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide," Campriani said. "Some of you might be wondering why in LA? Well, the commitment to grow cricket in the US is real, and it's already happening with the launch of the very first Major League Cricket season earlier this year, which exceeded all expectations. And the [men's] T20 World Cup in 2024 coming to US and West Indies," Camproiani was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Apart from cricket, baseball, flag football, lacrosse and squash have also been added to the Olympics. "The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session. Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," an IOC statement said. The IOC voted unanimously in favour of including all five sports and the proposal was approved as confirmed by the IOC president Thomas Bach.

A six-team competition is planned for both men and women. It is only the second time that cricket will feature in the Olympics after the 1900 edition in Paris. Devon and Somerset Wanderers representing Great Britain won the Gold medal defeating the French Athletic Club Union that represented France in the two-team competition.

