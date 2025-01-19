Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
  5. Injury scare for Steve Smith hits Australia's preparations ahead of Test tour to Sri Lanka

Injury scare for Steve Smith hits Australia's preparations ahead of Test tour to Sri Lanka

Captain for the Test team in Sri Lanka, Steve Smith's preparations has been hit after he suffered an elbow injury during his final appearance in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers against the Thunder. Australia are set to get down to Dubai for a week's preparatory camp before flying to Sri Lanka.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 19, 2025 15:16 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 15:16 IST
Steve Smith suffered an elbow injury during his short stint
Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith suffered an elbow injury during his short stint in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers

The injury number is rising for Australia ahead of their Test tour of Sri Lanka and the wheel has stopped this time around on the captain for the two-match series, Steve Smith. Smith, who went away for a week's appearance in the Big Bash League, injured his elbow while throwing in his final game, a rain-affected clash against the Sydney Thunder. Smith's injury concern has delayed his departure for Australia's preparatory camp in Dubai.

Smith is set to consult a specialist doctor to be further informed about the latest departure date. Smith has had problems with his elbow in the past and he suffered the injury in the right one, the same on which he was operated in 2019. However, as per ESPNCricinfo, the current issue is not the same as the last one and if Cricket Australia (CA) sources are to be believed, Smith is likely to leave in a week's time. Travis Head was named the vice-captain for the tour.

The injury has truncated Smith's preparation period for the series, in which he will be leading the side in Pat Cummins' absence. Most of the Australian Test squad reached Dubai on Sunday, January 19 with the exception of Smith, Beau Webster who asked to be there for Melbourne Stars' final league stage game of the BBL and Matt Kuhnemann, who got a little surgery done on his fractured thumb.

Even though it's not his bowling hand, Australia need Kuhnemann to be able to hold a bat and field and catch and throw. If Kuhnemann doesn't get fit in time, Australia will have to mine their spin resources with Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy, the two offies being the ones with the squad at the moment.

Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final but the reigning champs wouldn't take these two games lightly. 

