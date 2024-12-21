Injury concern for India ahead of Boxing Day Test, KL Rahul hit on hand ahead of 4th match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul.

India have been hit with an injury concern ahead of the crucial Boxing Day Test match against Australia in Melbourne. Star batter KL Rahul was reportedly hit on hand during the team's training session in Melbourne four days ahead of the fourth Test.

According to a report in PTI, Rahul was hit on his right hand and was seen in discomfort during India's first training session after the third Test at Gabba. The team's physio attended Rahul after the blow.

The extent of the injury is not known as of now and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not shed light on the matter. In a video that surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was seen holding his hand while receiving medical attention.

Rahul has been performing consistently in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While most of the batters across both teams are fighting for runs from their bat at a consistent rate, Rahul has looked solid in almost all the innings. He has been opening for India since the first Test as captain Rohit Sharma missed the opener due to the birth of his second child. Rohit gave his opening slot to Rahul and the 32-year-old has not disappointed a bit.

He is the leading run-scorer from the Indian team with 235 runs in six innings at an average of 47. He has scored two half-centuries and has come close to hitting a hundred only to fall short at the end. He made 84 in the first innings of the third Test at Gabba and played a key role in India avoiding a follow-on and a subsequent potential loss.

The Karnataka batter had hit 77 in the second innings in the first Test in Perth to help India score 487/6d and set up a huge target of 534 against Australia. India are scheduled to take part in a couple of more practice sessions ahead of the Boxing Day Test and the visitors will be praying that his blow is not a major one.

The series is locked 1-1 ahead of the fourth match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India had won the first match by 295 runs before the hosts came back roaring to win the second game in Adelaide by 10 wickets. The third one was saved by some gritty batting by Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep and also by the intervention of the weather gods.