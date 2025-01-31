Injured Mitchell Marsh ruled of Champions Trophy 2025 for Australia, doubtful for IPL

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh suffered a back injury has been ruled out for Champions Trophy 2025

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's tryst with injuries continued as the veteran Western Australian has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury. Cricket Australia (CA) categorically denied of it being a back stress fracture but according to a cricket.com.au report, Marsh's back injury worsened during the recovery process he has been undertaking since his only appearance in the Big Bash League 2024-25 following his ouster from the Test squad.

Marsh has been advised rest for an extended period which means that he might be doubtful for the 2025 edition of the IPL as well where he was supposed to feature for the Lucknow Super Giants. Cricket Australia in a statement mentioned that the selection committee will announce a replacement in the coming days with the deadline for final squad announcement for the ICC event being February 12.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men's Champion's Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction," CA said in a statement today.

"The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation.

"His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer-term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation.

"Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan.

"The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course," CA added.

Since Mitchell Marsh was expected to take up the No 3 spot, there could be a like-for-like top-order replacement in Jake Fraser-McGurk. In terms of all-rounders, Beau Webster, Will Sutherland and Cooper Connolly are other options for Australia. However, the two-time CT champions will be sweating over captain Pat Cummins' fitness, who played the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an ankle issue and too is doubtful for the ICC event.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa (final squad yet to be finalised)