Injured Cameron Green ruled out of India Test series, Champions Trophy after opting for surgery

Australia have suffered a body blow as prodigious all-rounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of any cricketing action for at least six months with the 25-year-old deciding to go for surgery for his back stress fracture. Green, who suffered a back injury during the third ODI of the five-match series against England last month, was in danger of missing the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, having opted to go under the knife, Green will miss not just the India series, but also the Sri Lanka tour and the Champions Trophy in February-March.

Cricket Australia (CA) in its statement described it as a "unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury" as the reason for the discomfort and Green, who has had issues with his back in recent past, has decided to get rid of it once and for all.

With age by his side, Green would hope that the surgery at this stage would help prolong his career as an all-rounder even though he has mentioned time and again down the line, he might reduce his bowling responsibilities but is glad to be being a genuine all-rounder at the moment.

Green's absence is a huge blow to Australia's Test plans with Marcus Stoinis being recalled for the ODIs with the Champions Trophy on the horizon. With no Green, Steve Smith might return to his favourable batting position of No 4 with Australia having to audition for the vacant opener's slot. Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft have been included in the Australia A squad for the two four-day matches against India A in late October-early November.

Australia will have to look for a fifth bowling option as well and Mitchell Marsh will have to roll his arm over with no one else in sight. However, Marsh didn't bowl in the Sheffield Shield opener for Western Australia.

The Indian team will play a three-day warm-up against India A mid-November before the series opener against Australia in Perth starting November 22.