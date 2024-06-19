INDW vs SAW Dream11: Best fantasy picks, captaincy choices as India face South Africa in 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

INDW vs SAW Dream11: India women will be facing South Africa women in the second ODI of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 19. The Women in Blue bagged the opening ODI by a huge margin of 143 runs when they scored 265 and bowled the Proteas out for just 122.

Smriti Mandhana was the star with the bat for India as she smashed a brilliant century with no other Indian being able to cross 40. Deepti Sharma was the second-best Indian in the batting chart with 37 runs to her name.

When it came to the defence, debutant Asha Sobhana ripped apart the middle and lower order with contributions from Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma.

Match Details:

Match: INDW vs SAW 2nd ODI

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: Jun 19, 01:30 PM IST

INDW vs SAW Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Captaincy picks:

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana enjoyed batting at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in India's previous clash against South Africa. She scored a brilliant ton and is a good captaincy choice for a fantasy team.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma also contributed extremely well in the previous game. She partnered Mandhana for an 88-run stand and also took two wickets with the ball. She offers two disciplines and is a good captaincy pick.

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

India Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Team squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Delmi Tucker, Tumi Sekhukhune, Mieke de Ridder, Nadine de Klerk, Eliz-mari Marx