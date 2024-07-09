IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Chennai weather report: Will rain wash out India's bid to avoid series loss?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India and South Africa women players.

India women square off against South Africa women in the third and final T20I of the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, July 9. After being unbeaten throughout the ODI series and the one-off Test, the Women in Blue face a threat of losing the T20I series to the Proteas.

India faced their first loss of the all-format series against South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series on July 5, when they went down by 12 runs. The second game washed out after the first innings in which the visitors amassed 177/6 before the heaven gates opened up. The third one is a must-win for the Indian side if they have to avoid a series loss.

Weather poses a big threat to IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Notably, it rained in Chennai during the night on July 8 with drizzles in the morning too, as per weather updates on social media. The forecast for the evening on July 9 isn't encouraging either.

According to Accuweather, there are 25% chances of precipitation with weather likely to remain cloudy in Chennai on July 9. It goes up to 48% at 7 PM, the scheduled start of the game, and rises up to 49% and 56% in the subsequent hours of 8 PM and 9 PM. At 9 PM, there are chances of thunderstorms before the rain chances go down to 31% and 25% in the next two hours. So, it is likely that the rain will intervene in this clash.

This will be the last T20I for the Indian team before the upcoming Asia Cup, which starts on July 19 in Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue will look for a strong outing before they head to the Asian championships, where they are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE and Nepal. The Harmanpreet Kaur's team will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener on July 19 after UAE and Nepal women kick off the tournament in a day game. The other group features Malaysia women, Thailand women, Bangladesh women and Sri Lanka women in Group B