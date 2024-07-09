Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live score: Pooja Vastrakar strikes to send South Africa women two down in powerplay

IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live score: India women will be looking to level the three-match T20I series against South African women and avoid a series loss. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team lost the opening T20I before rain washed the second one. Follow for the latest updates on the third game.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: July 09, 2024 19:22 IST
India women vs South Africa women.
Image Source : INDIA TV India women vs South Africa women.

IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live score: India women look to avoid series loss against South Africa in Chennai

IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Live score: India women will be facing South Africa women in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, July 9. The Women in Blue lost the opening T20I to the Proteas women by 12 runs before rain washed out the second game in Chennai. 

The weather threat looms large over the skies of Chennai for the third game on July 9 too. India would be hoping for the rain to stay away as they are trailing in the series 0-1 and would want a win to avoid a series loss before the Women's Asia Cup rolls in from July 19 onwards. Follow for the latest updates on this game.

 

Live updates :IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I Latest updates

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:22 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live score: Make it two!!

    Vastrakar gets Kapp to send South Africa two down now. A back-of-a-length delivery into the body of the batter, who tried pulling it but did not get the middle of the bat. This went straight to mid-wicket and India have two inside the powerplay. SA 30/2 after 5

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live score: Shreyanka gets first wicket!

    Shreyanka comes in for her first over in the 4th and strikes straight-away, getting the big wicket of captain Wolvaardt. This was pitched on the middle and forced the Proteas captain to come out of the pitch. She did not get enough on the bat and skied it to mid-off, where Arundhati takes an easy one. South Africa 27/1 after 4

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live score: Pitched up deliveries hurting India

    11 from the second over with two boundaries. Over-pitched deliveries are hurting India. The half-centurion from the previous two matches Brits presses one fuller ball in gap in covers before Wolvaardt goes aerial for a four on the off side for another boundary.

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live score: Six from the opening over!

    Captain Wolvaardt finds a four in the first over, a swipe towards mid-wicket on a slightly shortish ball. South Africa women 6/0 after 1 over

  • Jul 09, 2024 7:00 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: Action is live in Chennai!!

    Two South African openers - Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits are in the middle. Pooja Vastrakar has the new ball in hand. And off we go. 

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: India's T20I record vs South Africa

    Only once before India women have lost a Bilateral T20I series to South Africa, the 1-2 loss to the Proteas in 2021 at home. Can they avoid another loss today?

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:54 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report for final game!

    "India's spinners picked up wickets by pulling the lengths back a touch. Similar surface to that day. Brilliant batting track, not a lot of cracks. There is some rain expected. We might also see some extra bounce. 180-190 should be a good score" says Shebani Bhaskar in her pitch report.

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: South Africa's Playing XI

     Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: India's Playing XI

    Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: Laura Wolvaardt at toss

    We would've had a bat, we did well twice while batting first so we'd have done the same. Very happy to have put up decent scores two games in a row. A series win would put the cherry on the top. Last game for us to try and get a few combinations right before the T20 World Cup. Same team.

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: Harmanpreet Kaur at toss

    We're going to bowl first, looking at the conditions we'd like to bowl. We've bowled really well apart from the last two overs, we were in the game. We fielded well too, want to take those things into this game. Looking at the side, we have a balanced side. Having players like these is a great opportunity for us. Same team.

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: India opt to bowl

    Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and has opted to bowl first. She says looking at the conditions, we will be bowling first. She says the team bowled well in the previous game (washed out) apart from the final two overs. She confirms there are no changes in India's team today.

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: Chennai Weather

    There is rain predicted in the evening in Chennai. There are chances of rain but it is clear as of now.

  • Jul 09, 2024 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live: India look to level series!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India women vs South Africa women's 3rd T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After bossing the complete home tour, India women find themselves in hot waters of losing the T20I series to the Proteas. They went down in the opening T20I on Jul 5, before rain washed the second one on July 7. They hope for the weather to stay away from this one as they look to level the series and avoid a loss. Stay tuned as we bring you this game in Chennai.

