INDW vs SAW 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai play for opening game?

INDW vs SAW 1st T20I pitch report: After tasting success in the ODIs and the one-off Test, India now look to boss South Africa in the T20Is. The two teams are set to face each other for the first T20I of the three-match series from July 5 onwards as they prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

The Women in Blue have whitewashed the Proteas in all three ODIs and the one-off Test of their home tour so far. Smriti Mandhana has been the most successful batter for the Indian team throughout the series as she has smashed three centuries in the four matches of the series. Deepti Sharma has been the star with the ball with six wickets in three matches.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

A black-soil pitch was prepared for the first T20I between India and South Africa. The surface had a bit of grass but it is expected to play slow, as it generally has been in Chennai. Expect the slower bowlers to give it a tough time to the batters.

The ground square was covered on the eve of the game due to the expectation of rain. Some showers are also predicted on the game day.

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The Numbers Game

Total T20I matches: 2

Matches Won Batting First: 1

Matches Won Batting Second: 1

Highest Team Innings: 182/4 (India) vs West Indies

Highest Run Chase Achieved: 182/4 (India) vs West Indies

Average Score Batting First: 174

IPL stats

Total IPL matches: 85

Matches Won Batting First: 49

Matches Won Batting Second: 36

Highest Individual Innings: 127 by M Vijay vs RR

Highest Team Innings: 246/5 by CSK vs RR

Lowest Team Innings: 70 by RCB vs CSK

Highest Run Chase Achieved: 201/6 by PBKS vs CSK

Average Score Batting First: 163.89

Probable Playing XIs:

India's Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana/Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur

South Africa's Probable XI: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneka Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeka Mlaba