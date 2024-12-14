IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup live telecast details

Follow us on Image Source : DDSPORTSCHANNEL/X IND-W vs PAK-W U19 Asia Cup live streaming details

IND-W vs PAK-W U19: India and Pakistan will revive their cricketing rivalry with a blockbuster ACC U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Both India and Pakistan U19 teams will target a winning start to their campaign for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A with Nepal and the top two teams will progress to the knockout stages. Karnataka all-rounder Niki Prasad will be leading the Indian team who will enter the Asia Cup as favourites after winning the 2023 World Cup.

IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming and telecast details

When is the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match scheduled?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Sunday, December 15.​

At what time does the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 11:30 AM IST.​

India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match venue

India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match online for free in India?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match is available for live streaming on the SonyLiv application and website for India-based users. Fans around the globe can also watch the free streaming on ACC's YouTube channel.

IND-W vs PAK-W U19 squads

India Squad

Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (vc), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S.

Pakistan squad

Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Areesha Ansari, Fizza Fiaz, Maham Anees, Ravail Farhan, Komal Khan, Wasifa Hussain, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Rozina Akram, Tayyaba Imdad, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Mahnoor Zeb, Shahar Bano.