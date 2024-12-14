Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup live telecast details

IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: India vs Pakistan, ACC U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup live telecast details

IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming details: Indian women's cricket team take on rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the ACC U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Kuala Lumpur's Bayuemas Oval on Sunday morning and the game is available for free live streaming.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 14, 2024 16:21 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 18:04 IST
IND-W vs PAK-W U19 Asia Cup live streaming details
Image Source : DDSPORTSCHANNEL/X IND-W vs PAK-W U19 Asia Cup live streaming details

IND-W vs PAK-W U19: India and Pakistan will revive their cricketing rivalry with a blockbuster ACC U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Both India and Pakistan U19 teams will target a winning start to their campaign for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group A with Nepal and the top two teams will progress to the knockout stages. Karnataka all-rounder Niki Prasad will be leading the Indian team who will enter the Asia Cup as favourites after winning the 2023 World Cup. 

IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming and telecast details

  • When is the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match scheduled?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Sunday, December 15.​

  • At what time does the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

  • India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match venue

India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

  • Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

  • Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match online for free in India?

The India vs Pakistan U19 Women's Asia Cup match is available for live streaming on the SonyLiv application and website for India-based users. Fans around the globe can also watch the free streaming on ACC's YouTube channel. 

Related Stories
NZ vs ENG: Retiring Tim Southee equals Chris Gayle's massive batting record in his farewell Test

NZ vs ENG: Retiring Tim Southee equals Chris Gayle's massive batting record in his farewell Test

IND-W vs WI-W T20I live streaming: India vs West Indies women schedule, squads and live telecast

IND-W vs WI-W T20I live streaming: India vs West Indies women schedule, squads and live telecast

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir announces retirement from International cricket once again

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir announces retirement from International cricket once again

IND-W vs PAK-W U19 squads

India Squad

Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (vc), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S.

Pakistan squad

Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Areesha Ansari, Fizza Fiaz, Maham Anees, Ravail Farhan, Komal Khan, Wasifa Hussain, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Rozina Akram, Tayyaba Imdad, Fatima Khan, Haniah Ahmer, Mahnoor Zeb, Shahar Bano.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement