IND-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for 1st ODI play?

Follow us on Image Source : WHITEFERNS/X Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad pitch report

IND-W vs NZ-W Pitch Report: The Indian women's cricket team will look to overcome their T20 World Cup 2024 disappointment and target a fresh start against New Zealand in the first ODI game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Newly-crowned T20 world champions thrashed India in their first game in the UAE and will consider themselves favourites going into the three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad. India have retained the majority of the senior figures in ODIs but boast a poor head-to-head record against the White Ferns with just 20 wins in 54 ODI meetings so far.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Both batters and bowlers can expect some help from the wicket at some point. Spin bowlers are likely to find more help once the ball gets old but fans might witness a high-scoring clash. Teams batting first have won 17 of 33 ODI games played here so the toss is unlikely to make the difference on Thursday.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Venue ODI Stats

Matches played - 33

Matches won batting first - 17

Matches won bowling first - 16

Average 1st innings score - 237

Average 2nd innings score - 209

Highest total - 365/2 by South Africa vs India

Lowest total - 85/10 by Zimbabwe vs India

Highest score chased - 325/5 by India vs West Indies

Lowest score defended - 196/10 by West Indies vs India

IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Predicted Playing XIs

India women predicted Playing XI - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy.

New Zealand women predicted Playing XI - Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.