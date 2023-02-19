INDW vs IREW, Women's T20 World Cup: Pitch report to records, here is everything about St George's Park

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur | File Photo

After suffering a setback vs England, Harmanpreet Kaur's women would eye a win against Ireland to get themselves in a strong position for entering the semifinal spot. Before we get into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the game - St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Pitch Report: INDW vs IREW

The average 1st innings total on this ground in 127, which drops down to 120 in the second. Out of seven matches played at this venue, four have been won by the team chasing and three, by the team batting first. The pitch, however, plays pretty even throughout and it won't win the toss, win the game kind of deck.

It is also the same venue where India played against England. England did cross 150 and India, too almost chased it down, eventually falling short by 11 runs.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 127

Average 2nd Inns scores: 120

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 179/6 by RSA vs NZ

Highest score chased: 125/4 by AUSW vs RSAW

Lowest score defended: 151/7 by ENGW vs INDW

Full Squads

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia

Ireland Women Squad

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany(c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, Shauna Kavanagh

Also Read: Venkatesh Prasad continues to criticise KL Rahul; asks will it be possible to skip IPL?

Latest Cricket News