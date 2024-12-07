IND-W vs AUS-W pitch report: How will surface at Allan Border Field in Brisbane play for 2nd ODI?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND-W vs AUS-W pitch report: Allan Border Field

IND-W vs AUS-W Pitch Report: The Australian side will target a series win when they host the struggling Indian team in the second match of the ODI series at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday early morning.

Australia took a 1-0 lead with a dominant win in the first match at the same venue with the fast bowler Megan Schutt claiming five wickets. Indian side stumbled to just 100 total while batting first and then the hosts chased down the target with five wickets remaining and inside 17 overs.

India are likely to make changes to their playing eleven with Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav on the bench. Australia are expected to stick with the winning combination, having won all of their last five ODI meetings against the Women in Blue.

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI, Allan Border Field pitch report

The home side dominated with both bat and ball in the first ODI match two days ago at the same venue, regardless of the wicket. The fast bowlers managed to find good seam and bounce with a new ball in both innings in the last game and fans can expect the same in the upcoming match. The average first innings score here is 205 with teams batting first winning 9 of 21 ODI games so far.

Brisbane ODI numbers

Matches played - 21

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 12

Average 1st innings score - 205

Average 2nd innings score - 165

Highest total - 325/5 by Australia women vs New Zealand women

Lowest total - 83/10 by West Indies women vs Australia women

Highest total chased - 255/6 by Australia women vs West Indies women

Lowest total defended - 201/9 by Australia women vs New Zealand women

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XIs

India - Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Australia - Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.