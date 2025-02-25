INDM vs ENGM International Masters League T20 live score: India Masters vs England Masters latest match updates, teamsIndia M vs England M IMLT20 live cricket score: India Masters face England Masters in their second match of the International Masters League T20 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian team defeated Sri Lanka Masters in its opening encounter of the tournament. The game was a nail-biter which saw both the teams scoring over 200 runs with India winning it in the end by four runs.
England Masters are opening their campaign in the tournament. They would be licking their lips to see the scores being scored in Navi Mumbai and would look to make it count when they bat against India Masters. Follow for the latest updates on INDM vs ENGM.