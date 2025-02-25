Live India M vs England M IMLT20 live cricket score: Sachin and Co. up against Morgan's side in Masters League India M vs England M IMLT20 live cricket score: Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters take on Eoin Morgan-led England Masters in the third match of the International Masters League T20 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. India Masters won their first match against Sri Lanka.

Live updates :India M vs England M IMLT20 latest updates Auto Refresh Refresh INDM vs ENGM IMLT20 live: What happened in India's last game? In India's last match against Sri Lanka Masters, which was also the tournament opener, India won the game by a close margin of four runs. Sri Lanka Masters needed nine from the final over with three wickets in hand and a set Asela Gunaratne in the middle. However, Abhimanyu Mithun defended those runs and helped India win.

INDM vs ENGM IMLT20 live: Who will be in action!! Veteran and retired players, who have donned their international colours for years and have made their nations proud, will be in action in the clash between India Masters and England Masters. Some of them include Sachin Tendulkar, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan among others from the Indian side. From the England side, Morgan, Kevin Pietersen and Monty Panesar among others will be in action.

INDM up against ENGM in IMLT20 It's the clash between India Masters and England Masters in the International Masters League T20 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar's Indian team faces Eoin Morgan-led England side in the third match of the tournament. Toss and further updates coming up, stay tuned with us.