India Masters will take on Australia Masters in Match 9 of the ongoing International Masters League. Courtesy of three consecutive wins, the Sachin Tendulkar-led side is at the top of the points while Australia are fifth on the fifth on the table. They lost back-to-back games and desperately need a win to turn things around.
India Masters will challenge Australia Masters in the upcoming match of the ongoing International Masters League. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Sharma, Shane Watson, Shaun Marsh and Yuvraj Singh among others will take centre stage.
7:10 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2025
India Masters Playing XI:
Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Saurabh Tiwary, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Vinay Kumar
7:10 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2025
Toss update:
India Masters won the toss and elected to bowl first.
7:00 PM (IST)Mar 05, 2025
Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India Masters and Australia Masters in the ongoing International Masters League. Heavyweight names, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson and Shawn Marsh among others are in action tonight. Are you ready for the clash to begin? The toss is up next.
