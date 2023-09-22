Asian Games 2023 cricket: India women to face Bangladesh; Pakistan women to take on Sri Lanka in semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian women's cricket team

The semifinal line-ups of the women's cricket competition at the ongoing Asian Games have been finalised and the two fixtures will see India face Bangladesh (first semifinal) and Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final on Sunday, September 24 in Hangzhou.

Barring Sri Lanka none of the other teams won their quarterfinal fixtures and qualified for the semis based on their higher seedings as compared to their opponents. India led by Smriti Mandhana were looking impressive in their quarterfinal game against Malaysia before rain came to halt the game and the fixture ended in a no result.

The game between Indonesia and Pakistan got washed out completely due to rain and the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong got abandoned without a ball bowled. Sri Lanka-led by Chamari Athapaththu won their game against Thailand by eight wickets.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are coming into this tournament on the back of a winning momentum. While Pakistan registered a clean sweep against South Africa at home in a three-match T20I series recently, the Chamari Athapaththu-led island nation defeated England 2-1 in a three-match T20I series in England.

The summit clash of the tournament will be played on Monday, September 25 and the third-place fixture will also be organised on the same day.

India women's squad:

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Uma Chetry, Bareddy Anusha, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu

Pakistan women's squad:

Muneeba Ali(w), Aliya Riaz, Anosha Nasir, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar(c), Omaima Sohail, Umm-e-Hani, Natalia Pervaiz, Najiha Alvi, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah

Sri Lanka women's squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Imesha Dulani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Achini Kulasuriya, Kaushani Nuthyangana

Bangladesh women's squad:

Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana(w), Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

